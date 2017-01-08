Local

January 8, 2017 5:23 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Jan. 9

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Adventures with Nature — Mind Walks: Morro Bay in the 1930s

10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

A lively history of Morro Bay in the 1930s, which includes not only whiskey running during Prohibition, but also a discussion of the “literary renaissance” that brought culture to the area. Veterans’ Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3. 805-772-2694.

Atascadero Art Association meeting

7 p.m.

Katie Bariel from Left Coast Art Studios will be doing string art. 5820 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-975 5056.

Historic architectural tour

2 to 5 p.m.

Docent-led tour of Julia Morgan-designed building. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.

SLOMA after-school art classes

3:15 to 4:45 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) teaches children from 5 to 12 (grouped by ages) at the Museum of Art, as well as at the following satellite locations: Ocean View Elementary in Arroyo Grande and San Gabriel Elementary in Atascadero. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $48 for four classes. 805-543-8562, www.sloma.org.

Bible Study Fellowship International

6:55 to 8:45 p.m.

Interdenominational women’s Bible study. The study of John Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-431-3939.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos