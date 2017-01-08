5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Jan. 9

Adventures with Nature — Mind Walks: Morro Bay in the 1930s
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
A lively history of Morro Bay in the 1930s, which includes not only whiskey running during Prohibition, but also a discussion of the “literary renaissance” that brought culture to the area. Veterans’ Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3. 805-772-2694.
Atascadero Art Association meeting
7 p.m.
Katie Bariel from Left Coast Art Studios will be doing string art. 5820 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-975 5056.
Historic architectural tour
2 to 5 p.m.
Docent-led tour of Julia Morgan-designed building. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.
SLOMA after-school art classes
3:15 to 4:45 p.m.
The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) teaches children from 5 to 12 (grouped by ages) at the Museum of Art, as well as at the following satellite locations: Ocean View Elementary in Arroyo Grande and San Gabriel Elementary in Atascadero. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $48 for four classes. 805-543-8562, www.sloma.org.
Bible Study Fellowship International
6:55 to 8:45 p.m.
Interdenominational women’s Bible study. The study of John Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-431-3939.
