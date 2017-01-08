SLO County government meetings for the week of Jan. 9

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consideration of the East Cherry Avenue Specific Plan Project.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve Measure F-14, a ballot measure voters passed in November making the city clerk position appointive. Accept the final map for Encino Road.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Honor holiday light competition winners; consider application to build a 13-unit apartment complex and live/work units at 1400 Ramona Avenue; consider permits for roof deck on Grover Beach Lodge Project; hear water supply update.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Consider permits for 1,402-square-foot residence at 165 Saratoga Ave.; consider making recommendation to City Council for a municipal code amendment that would allow establishment of commercial medical marijuana uses in the industrial zone generally located south of Farroll Road, north of Highland Way, east of South 4th Street and west of South 13th Street.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Hear reports on Measure I bond measure, district salary information, debt issuance and management policy and draft citizen oversight committee’s bylaws.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Swear in new members; annual review of supplemental water accounting and district debt management, cash reserve and investment policy; approve budget amendment for design services for Branch Street waterline replacement project.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Consideration of recommendation to support advocacy platform on state water and reclaimed water effort by local agencies and consider approving letter of intent to participate in Pismo Beach’s Regional Groundwater Sustainability Project. Review lighting fund budget adjustment of $3,300 from reserves.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a liquor license request from Thomas Booth for Wine Boss, a proposed downtown beer and wine lounge. Review a historic-themed wall mural proposed by the Paso Robles Downtown Association, to be installed on the alley side of a building located at 625 12th St.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Ludwick Community Center. 805-781-7100. Community forum to discuss goals for the city.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. Continuation of 2016 Planning Commission hearing to receive additional public comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Report prepared for the Avila Ranch Development Project during the 45-day public review period; 1035 Madonna Road. Review of the Draft Environmental Impact Report prepared for the San Luis Ranch Development Project during the 45-day public review period.
