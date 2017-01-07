5 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 8

Open house: Free yoga & massage
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Celebrate with us one more year of service to our community. Join us for free yoga, qigong classes. Free chair massage, first come, first served. Raffle tickets and prizes. Benefits Community Foundation of Estero Bay. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. Free. 707-266-8945.
Accidental Trio
3 to 5 p.m.
Linda Ashworth, Marti Lindholm and Peter Jandula-Hudson play chamber music. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-8562.
Cafe Musique Unplugged
3 to 5:30 p.m.
Gypsy, tango, swing, folk and wild classical music. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-748-3569.
Second Sunday at Seven
7 to 9 p.m.
Featured poets Marsha de la O and Phil Taggart. Open reading follows. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
Presentation — When does the city of SLO run out of water?
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-1410.
