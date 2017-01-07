Help set San Luis Obispo’s priorities at this public workshop

0:37 Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

2:15 SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title