Fire severely damages Paso Robles mobile home

A fire severely damaged a mobile home in Paso Robles Saturday morning, according to a release from the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services.
The fire happened at the Keene RV Mobile Home Park, 3126 Spring St. at approximately 9:45 a.m. When the fire was first called in, there were initial reports of screams coming from inside the burning mobile home.
Fire crews performed two searches and found no victims inside, according to a statement from the department.
A total of 15 firefighters from Paso Robles, Atascadero and SLO County responded to the call. The mobile home and its contents were heavily damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
