SLO warming center to be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Due to the storm expected to drench the Central Coast this weekend, the SLO warming center will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Client check-in begins at 4:45 p.m. each day at the facility at 43 Prado Road.
Those needing shelter may arrive at any time during the evening, but once someone leaves they can’t check back in. The center closes at 8 a.m. and clients may access regular Prado Day Center services starting at 8:30 a.m.
Pets are allowed. Smoking is allowed in the designating smoking area. Prado is a sobriety-based facility.
Overnight guests will be provided a safe dry place to sleep and a hot meal.
The warming center may be opened up on future dates, depending on weather conditions. For more information, call the CAPSLO warming center hotline at 549-6858.
Volunteers are being sought as well to help with the effort. For more information on volunteering, call 534-3668.
Volunteers and donations of food, clothing, rain gear and trash bags are welcome to be dropped off at 43 Prado Road. For more information, call 786-0617.
