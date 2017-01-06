14 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 7

SWAP Elfin Forest work party
9 a.m to noon.
Help with weeding, erosion control and other tasks in the Elfin Forest. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants and sleeves. Bring work gloves and a shovel. Will cancel if there is significant rain. Cookies and water provided. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, north end of 15th Street off of Santa Ysabel, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392.
Celebrating the Visual Arts
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Featuring demonstrations and speakers. Painting, weaving and floral design are a few of the arts included. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7212.
MET Live in HD: Verdi’s Nabucco
9:55 a.m.
Cohan Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $12 to $22. 805-756-4849.
Docent Walk on Fiscalini Ranch Preserve
10 a.m. to noon.
Learn about the properties of seaweed and its nutrients and importance to the ocean. Bring binoculars if you have them. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve — Bluff Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366. www.cambriaranchwalks.com.
White’s Point Vistas
11 a.m. to noon.
A short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Learn about the forces creating and changing this watery world. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694. www.ccspa.info.
How To Saturday
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
How-to and hands-on demonstrations for felt crafting, cooking, cartooning, paper crafts, dog training, Zumba, yoga, Kindermusik, ballroom dancing and more! Paso Robles City Library, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3870.
Escondido Spur Lookout Hike
Noon to 2 p.m.
Guided hike will feature views of the lake and surrounding hillsides. The hike is strenuous, so bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Meet at Arboleda Day Use Area. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
The Geology and Manmade Configuration of Morro Bay
1 to 2 p.m.
Presented by local historian Dan Krieger. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-4796.
Succulent Saturday
1 to 3 p.m.
Choose between three projects. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $65 to $85. 805-286-5993.
Saturday Live featuring Josh Tarica
1 to 4 p.m.
Enjoy live music while savoring award-winning Vina Robles wines. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Complimentary; wine and food available for purchase. 805-227-4812.
Animals of the Central Coast
2 to 3 p.m.
Educators from the Lopez Lake DEER (Discovering the Environment through Education and Recreation) program introduce us to local wild animals. San Luis Obispo County Library — Arroyo Grande, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Family film
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Always G/PG. Call for title. Popcorn courtesy of Friends of Los Osos Library. San Luis Obispo County Library — Los Osos, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Marine Mammals Live
2 to 4 p.m.
See and touch some of the less common marine animals. Learn about them and how they live. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Family event. One to two hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Cafe Musique Unplugged
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Gypsy, tango, swing, folk and wild classical music. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-748-3569.
