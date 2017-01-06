Injured Cal Poly student who fell off Bishop Peak expected to be out of ICU soon

Evan Lalanne, the Cal Poly student who was severely injured when he fell near the top of Bishop Peak last week, is expected to be moved out of Stanford Hospital’s intensive care unit soon, according to a post on his GoFundMe page.
Lalanne “continues to make small improvements daily,” the post said. “We are hopeful he will be moved out of ICU today or tomorrow.”
Lalanne, 18, was rescued from the San Luis Obispo mountain via helicopter after falling 25 to 30 feet, according to Cal Fire. He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Stanford Hospital for treatment.
The GoFundMe page said he suffered severe injuries to his neck and back as a result of the fall and underwent surgery. Lalanne was paralyzed from the waist down, but it’s unknown if this will be a permanent condition, according to the page.
Lalanne “ continues to have a positive attitude and his sharp wit is intact,” the most recent post said. The post also thanked the first responders who rescued Lalanne as well as San Luis Obispo-based organization Jack’s Helping Hand, in addition to Lalanne’s family, friends, and community.
As of 11:20 a.m. Friday, the GoFundMe had raised $62,691 of it’s $70,000 goal.
Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden contributed to this story
