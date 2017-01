Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

Here are scenes from Thursday's efforts to recover a car, belonging to a missing North Hollywood couple, that went over a cliff along Highway 1 near Ragged Point. The wrecked car was wedged between rocks on the coastline. As of Thursday, January 5, 2017, the body of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez had been found. Her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, who she was traveling with, is still missing.