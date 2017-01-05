Want to take a recreation class in Paso? Try one of 14 free previews

Paso Robles residents looking to learn a new skill or take up a hobby can preview recreation classes on Saturday at a library how-to event.
City recreation instructors will host How To Saturday, an afternoon of 14 free mini-classes to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Library, located at 1000 Spring St.
Classes will include instruction in paper crafts, ballroom dancing, cooking, Zumba, yoga, Google Docs use, cartooning and other activities.
Should attendees find activities they particularly enjoy, they can take part in full winter and spring classes offered by Paso Robles Recreation Services.
“People can kind of try them out,” said Heather Stephenson, the city’s recreation coordinator. “Hands-on, something new.”
To view the full How To Saturday schedule or check out available winter and spring classes, visit prcity.com/government/departments/recreation. For more information, call Heather Stephenson at 805-237-3994.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
