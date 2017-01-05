7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 6

Brown Bag concert
Noon.
Featuring jazz, swing and more by The Mudskippers. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
First Fridays on the Creston Wine Trail
Noon to 5 p.m.
Special wine and food pairings and new releases on the first Friday of every month during regular tasting room hours at any of the Creston Wine Trail locations — Olivas de Oro, August Ridge, B&E Vineyards, Shadow Run, Chateau Margene, Stanger and Still Waters Winery. Prices vary at each location. 805-227-4223. www.crestonwinetrail.com.
Making Animal Tracks
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn about animal tracks, make cards with animal stamps and mold tracks to make a necklace. Compare tracks to actual animal specimens. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Family event, one hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Wines and Steins
6 to 9 p.m.
Monthly meeting includes wine and beer tasting, a potluck and speaker/program. American Legion Hall, 805 S. Main St., Templeton. First meeting is free; to become a member is $45 a year. 805-610-2708.
Exhibit opening — “Latino Diaspora: The photography by Joe Schwartz”
6 to 9 p.m.
An exhibition of rarely or never seen photography from the Joe Schwartz Estate. Continues through Feb. 26. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Dave Stamey concert
7 to 9 p.m.
Western solo musician. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
Social dance
7 to 9 p.m.
For more information, email tinascarsella@gmail.com. Centennial Park Banquet Room, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $95 for 10 admissions. 805-237-3988.
