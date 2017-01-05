Crews begin work to recover L.A. couple’s car that went off Hwy. 1 cliff

Crews began work Thursday to recover a car belonging to a missing North Hollywood couple that went over the side of Highway 1 near Ragged Point.
Crews arrived at the scene at 8 a.m., but as of noon, they had not yet gotten down to the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer John Ybarra. CHP public information officer Patrick Seebart said officials hope to recover the car before dark Thursday.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said the recovery effort has been slowed by difficult terrain and weather.
“It’s a long operation,” Ybarra said. “It’s going to take hours.”
The wrecked tan sedan, which is wedged between rocks on the coastline, was discovered Tuesday afternoon, along with the bodies of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and a light-brown Labrador retriever mix. A second dog was also found dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Gonzalez and her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, both of North Hollywood, were reported missing after they failed to return from a Christmas week trip to Big Sur. They were last seen driving a tan 2002 four-door Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Seebart confirmed Thursday that the car officials are working to recover belonged to Fernandez.
A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office dive crew, along with sheriff’s search and rescue crews, continued to search the vicinity for any sign of Fernandez on Thursday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said Wednesday there is a possibility Fernandez is under the wreckage, but the Sheriff’s Office won’t know the answer until the car is recovered.
The car was originally set to be recovered Wednesday, but heavy rain caused officials to delay the effort, Seebart said Wednesday.
Ybarra said as of 11 a.m. Thursday, there had been no reports of crews finding anything more related to the couple during the morning’s efforts to recover the car.
Results of an autopsy performed on Gonzalez on Wednesday are pending.
