Several roads closed as rain floods areas of South County

Roads throughout South County were shut down Wednesday, as rain pounded the region, flooding streets and neighborhoods.
In Pismo Beach, the North Beach campground was closed because of high tide, with water pooling across much of the campground.
In Grover Beach, there was temporary flooding on Grand Avenue, with crews expected to close a lane between Ninth and Sixth streets. There was also a full closure of El Camino Real between 12th Street and the eastbound onramp near Oxford Suites.
Flooding-prone areas along Highway 1 in both Grover Beach and Oceano were also closed Wednesday, including South Fourth Street between Highland Way and Highway 1, Front Street north of Newport Avenue, and Highway 1 between Fourth Street and Paso Robles Street. The Baden Avenue and South 13th Street intersection and Oak Park Boulevard and Grand Avenue intersection were also flooded.
Owens and Mono Courts, off of Nacimiento Avenue in Grover Beach, were also flooded and close to inaccessible, the Grover Beach Police Department said.
To the north, near Avila Beach, county Public Works shut down San Luis Bay Drive from Monte Road to Highway 101.
Police urged people to avoid the flooded areas.
