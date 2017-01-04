Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 5

“Oh My God We Are All in This Together”

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Political art show. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-550-0348.

“Literally: Identity and the Written Word”

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sculpture and prints by Lisa Occhipinti. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St. Free. 805-543-8562.

Bees!

2 to 3 p.m.

Learn about bees, bee hives and harvesting honey. See an actual enclosed demonstration bee hive. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Family event. 1 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

“Quiet Places”

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paintings by Virginia Mack. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

“The People of the World”

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Photography by Cheryl Strahl. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-461-6162.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

