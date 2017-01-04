SLO warming center needs food and supplies

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point Pause

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

0:37 Cal Poly's 2017 Rose Parade float: 'A New Leaf'

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach