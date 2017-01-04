SLO warming center needs food and supplies

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County is requesting donations of food and supplies for its temporary warming center.
With the wet and cold weather continuing into January, the center has been unusually busy, CAPSLO said in a news release.
The warming center, which is located at the Prado Day Center, has already been open 14 days between Nov. 1 and Jan. 3, according to Grace McIntosh, the deputy director of CAPSLO. Last year, the center was open for 18 days total between November and April. Check-in for the shelter begins at 4:45 p.m., but anyone in need of shelter can come at any point during the evening. Pets are allowed.
Items needed include coffee, sleeping bags, trash bags, large backpacks, instant noodles, breakfast bars, socks, gloves, and rain gear, according to a news release. CAPSLO is also asking for more volunteers. To volunteer, visit its website at www.capslo.org and click on the Volunteer button.
Comments