6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Jan. 4

Morro Bay book discussion group — “This is Your Life, Harriet Chance!” by Jonathan Evison
10 a.m. to noon.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9268.
Creativity
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bring artwork and join others working in various mediums. Bring your lunch and stay for the whole time, or come and go. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.
Presentation to learn about new California Building Standards Code
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Features Lauren Bell and presented by the Green Building Alliance. PG&E Energy Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted.
Watch a Great Book
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Award-winning movie adaptation of Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s autobiography, “Highest Duty.” Starring Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart and Laura Linney. Rated PG-13. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-1215.
SLO Skiers monthly meeting
7 to 8 p.m.
SLO Skiers is a local nonprofit sport and social club that holds events throughout the year. SLO Elks Club, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Meetings free; annual membership $40. 805-528-3194. www.sloskiers.org.
Singer-songwriter night
8 to 10 p.m.
Open mic night for acoustic singer-songwriters. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments