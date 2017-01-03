Local

January 3, 2017 4:54 PM

Peschong sworn in as new SLO County supervisor; Arnold and Hill also take oath

John Peschong was sworn in Tuesday as San Luis Obispo County’s newest supervisor, taking the oath of office alongside re-elected incumbents Debbie Arnold and Adam Hill.

Peschong fills the District 1 seat vacated by Frank Mecham, who served two terms on the Board of Supervisors.

“He did an incredible job for the last eight years under a lot of very difficult circumstances, and we thank him for his service,” Peschong said of Mecham.

County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong administered the oath of office.

“This has really been a tremendous honor, and I thank you all for the opportunity,” Arnold said.

Local

