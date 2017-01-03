Pismo wants to hear from community at goal-setting workshops

Pismo Beach will hold two community meetings this month to discuss the public’s goals for the next two years.
The city will hold its first workshop on Saturday, at 9 a.m. at the Pismo Beach Veterans Hall, followed by another workshop Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at Shell Beach Elementary School.
The workshops are part of the city’s “Pismo Voice” community outreach effort that aims to collect priorities for the next two years.
For more information about the workshops and the Pismo Voice program, call 805-773-4657.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
