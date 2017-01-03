Diablo Canyon early-warning sirens to be tested this week

Officials are testing the early-warning system sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone on Tuesday and Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services said in a news release.
Each of the 131 sirens in the zone, which extends from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa, will be given a low-volume growl test for a period of a few seconds, the release said. The testing will last from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Ron Alsop, emergency services manager at the agency.
The sirens were originally installed as a requirement for operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, but can be used for any local emergency, such as a tsunami or dam failure, the news release said.
When the sirens go off during an emergency, people should tune in to their local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.
For more information about the siren system or emergency preparedness, visit the Office of Emergency Services website or call 805-781-5011.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
