A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

The Paso Robles Police Department began trying out body cameras — small recording devices affixed to the front of officers’ uniforms — in mid-November, according to Lt. Tim Murphy. "It adds one more way for us to accurately capture what our officers are doing out there on the streets of our community," Murphy says.
The San Luis Obispo High School Robotics Club, called SLO-Botics, has spent two weeks rebuilding to prepare for a January competition at Cal Poly. All of the club’s robots were destroyed in a Dec. 8, 2016, fire.
Karen McNamara, president of the Atascadero Printery Foundation, talks about the Printery building, which is the first building in Atascadero; its history; and the hopes to restore the landmark. The nonprofit group is working to purchase the historic building before it’s put up for sale at a public tax auction.
Close to 100 friends, family members and neighbors attended a memorial vigil in Grover Beach for David Fear on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Fear, 67, of Grover Beach died Dec.16 after trying to rescue his neighbor during a dog attack.
Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Carol Judd celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family recently at the Madonna Inn. She's known for her outgoing and friendly nature: "I don't think she has ever met a stranger," Judd's niece says. Her family members said they admire her adventurous and giving spirit.
Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo made multiple treks to their sister school in Pomona over the past few months to decorate their Rose Parade float, which has the theme “A New Leaf." It will be the only student-built float in the parade, which is being held in Pasadena on Jan. 2, a day later than usual, because the parade is never held on a Sunday.
Visitors at Morro Rock got an up-close view (perhaps too close) of crashing waves on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Forecasts called for rain and windy conditions on Friday, but the scene was clear and peaceful in Morro Bay the day before.