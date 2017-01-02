A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

Roberto Ruiz, 16, of San Luis Obispo shared his drone footage taken just after the 2017 Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos on January 1, 2017.
Roberto Ruiz

Local

How the Paso Robles Police Department is using body cameras

The Paso Robles Police Department began trying out body cameras — small recording devices affixed to the front of officers’ uniforms — in mid-November, according to Lt. Tim Murphy. "It adds one more way for us to accurately capture what our officers are doing out there on the streets of our community," Murphy says.

Local

Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

Karen McNamara, president of the Atascadero Printery Foundation, talks about the Printery building, which is the first building in Atascadero; its history; and the hopes to restore the landmark. The nonprofit group is working to purchase the historic building before it’s put up for sale at a public tax auction.

Local

Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

Close to 100 friends, family members and neighbors attended a memorial vigil in Grover Beach for David Fear on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Fear, 67, of Grover Beach died Dec.16 after trying to rescue his neighbor during a dog attack.

Editor's Choice Videos