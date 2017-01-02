Local

January 2, 2017 12:57 PM

6 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Jan. 3

Tribune staff

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours

9:45 a.m.

Sept. 1-June 14 tours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10 for adults, $5 for age 6-17, no fee ages 5 and younger. Special arrangements must be made for groups of 10 or more. 805-927-7361. Artist paint-out days. Second Wednesdays. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574.

Aris Zavitsanos

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fine art photography and digital art. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Virginia Mack

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Painting. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

50 plus yoga class

1 to 2 p.m.

Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $45 per month or eight lessons for $85. 760-382-3560.

Protecting Estuaries and Watershed

2 to 4 p.m.

Learn about the watershed that feeds the estuary and how human activities can cause problems. Then walk up to the top of White’s Point and see the estuary. Afterward, do a hands-on activity to study pollutants and their effects on the estuary. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Family activity, 1-2 hours. 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Cooking show

5 to 6:30 p.m.

Food and entertainment. Benefits fire department. Idler’s Home, 2361 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 805-238-6020.

