Thousands take plunge in Pacific at 2017 Cayucos Polar Bear Dip

The San Luis Obispo High School Robotics Club, called SLO-Botics, has spent two weeks rebuilding to prepare for a January competition at Cal Poly. All of the club’s robots were destroyed in a Dec. 8, 2016, fire.
Close to 100 friends, family members and neighbors attended a memorial vigil in Grover Beach for David Fear on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Fear, 67, of Grover Beach died Dec.16 after trying to rescue his neighbor during a dog attack.
Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Carol Judd celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family recently at the Madonna Inn. She's known for her outgoing and friendly nature: "I don't think she has ever met a stranger," Judd's niece says. Her family members said they admire her adventurous and giving spirit.
Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo made multiple treks to their sister school in Pomona over the past few months to decorate their Rose Parade float, which has the theme “A New Leaf." It will be the only student-built float in the parade, which is being held in Pasadena on Jan. 2, a day later than usual, because the parade is never held on a Sunday.
Visitors at Morro Rock got an up-close view (perhaps too close) of crashing waves on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Forecasts called for rain and windy conditions on Friday, but the scene was clear and peaceful in Morro Bay the day before.