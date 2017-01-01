Local

January 1, 2017 3:19 PM

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Jan. 2

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Agenda not posted as of Sunday.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Swearing in of elected and re-elected county officials.

San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 781-7100. Review of appeal of the Architectural Review Commission’s decision to approve a new four-story, mixed-use building at 1042 Olive St.; water resource recovery facility project draft predesign; review of single-use plastic water bottle and water bottle filling station regulations.

