Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Jan. 2

Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Agenda not posted as of Sunday.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Swearing in of elected and re-elected county officials.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 781-7100. Review of appeal of the Architectural Review Commission’s decision to approve a new four-story, mixed-use building at 1042 Olive St.; water resource recovery facility project draft predesign; review of single-use plastic water bottle and water bottle filling station regulations.
