8 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 1

SLO Guild Hall pancake breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $5 suggested donation. 805-550-1595.
Annual Cayucos Polar Bear Dip
9:30 a.m.
Start off the new year by joining hundreds of others for a quick dip in the frigid waters (around 55 degrees) of the Pacific Ocean in winter. Festivities start at 9:30 a.m., and the dip is at noon. Cayucos Pier, 190 Ocean Front Ave., Cayucos. Free.
New Year’s Day open house
10 a.m. to noon.
Community celebration with food, drink, music and fun. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-395-4055.
Pismo Pier 2 Plunge 5k
10 to 11:30 a.m.
5K on the beach with start and finish by Pismo Beach Pier. Plunge in the Pacific after finish. Costumes encouraged. Benefits Operation Surf. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. 559-285-6214.
Geology of the Oceano Dunes
11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
A short walk in the dunes to talk about sand, wind and the coastal region and how it all came together to be sand dunes. Wear comfortable shoes, wind breaker and water recommended. Meet in the parking lot of the Oceano Dunes Visitor Center in Oceano at 55 Pier Ave. Parking is free for hike participants. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Free. 805-772-2694.
Polar Bear Plunge
11:45 a.m.
Avila Beach Pier, 85 Avila Beach Pier, Avila Beach. Free.
First Day Walk
3 to 5 p.m.
Take a walk along the beach at low tide to celebrate the new year and to see what ocean curiosities show up. Meet at the Morro Rock parking lot restrooms, dress for the weather. Family event; easy walk; 1-2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Strand State Beach, Highway 1, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
The Successpit Presents
8 to 10 p.m.
Monthly banana-themed cult comedy featuring Stormy Silva, Jamal Coleman, Sal Espana, Mason Wilkes and more. With Electrical College as house band. Hosted by Booty Riot. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-540-8300.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments