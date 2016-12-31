Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

One person was seriously injured after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Lawrence Drive, according to San Luis Obispo Police Sgt. Aaron Schafer. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The crash is under investigation. It is not yet known what caused the crash.
As of 5:10 p.m., southbound Broad Street is down to one lane, but Schafer said the entire road is expected to reopen within the next half hour.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
