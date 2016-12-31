Injured Bishop Peak hiker a former Arroyo Grande volleyball standout, Cal Poly student

The 18-year-old hiker critically injured in a Thursday fall near the top of Bishop Peak is an Arroyo Grande High School graduate and former standout volleyball player who is currently attending Cal Poly.
Evan Lalanne was rescued from the San Luis Obispo mountain via helicopter after falling 25 to 30 feet, according to Cal Fire. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Stanford Hospital for treatment.
Lalanne remains in the intensive care unit at Stanford, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Lalanne’s family. Stanford staff members declined to confirm his condition, citing medical privacy concerns.
The GoFundMe page said he suffered severe injuries to his neck and back as a result of the fall and has been undergoing surgery. Lalanne is paralyzed from the waist down, but it’s unknown if this will be a permanent condition, according to the page.
Lalanne was a member of the Tribune’s 2016 Boys Volleyball All-County team as a senior. That year, he helped the Eagles to an undefeated PAC 8 season and 21-4-3 overall record.
Head coach Laurel Allen described Lalanne as witty, a fierce competitor and a strong teammate, but she declined to provide more information out of respect for his family. She said everyone in the Five Cities and Eagle volleyball communities wish Lalanne a speedy recovery.
