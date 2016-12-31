Cal Poly students prepare to see Rose Parade float come to life

@calpolypomona @CPRoseFloat taking shape! pic.twitter.com/tcKC1iDqw0— City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) December 30, 2016
After weeks of preparation, Cal Poly students are about to see their Rose Parade float come to life.
The float, titled “A New Leaf,” features a family of chameleons. Over the past 10 weeks, students in San Luis Obispo have made multiple trips to their sister campus in Pomona to complete the float, which will be the only student-built float in the parade.
A video released by Cal Poly Pomona shows the float heading down to Pasadena last Thursday night. On Friday, the city of Pasadena tweeted out a picture of students and volunteers working to decorate the float.
The Rose Parade will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 — a day later than usual because the parade is never held on a Sunday.
