December 31, 2016 2:30 PM

Cal Poly students prepare to see Rose Parade float come to life

By Gabby Ferreira

After weeks of preparation, Cal Poly students are about to see their Rose Parade float come to life.

The float, titled “A New Leaf,” features a family of chameleons. Over the past 10 weeks, students in San Luis Obispo have made multiple trips to their sister campus in Pomona to complete the float, which will be the only student-built float in the parade.

A video released by Cal Poly Pomona shows the float heading down to Pasadena last Thursday night. On Friday, the city of Pasadena tweeted out a picture of students and volunteers working to decorate the float.

The Rose Parade will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 — a day later than usual because the parade is never held on a Sunday.

Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness

The Cal Poly Rose Parade float left the Pomona campus for Pasadena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, to take part in the annual parade set for Jan. 2, 2017. Cal Poly SLO students have traveled south for the past couple of months to help create the float, which

Cal Poly Pomona

