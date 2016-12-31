Local law firm will pay for your ride home on New Year’s Eve

The May Firm, a local personal injury law firm, will reimburse anyone who uses a cab, Uber or Lyft to get home on New Year’s Eve.
“We deal a lot with drunk-driving accidents. It’s a way to keep our community safe and keep those off the road who are intoxicated,” said Cameron May, the firm’s director.
To take advantage of the program, fill out a form on the May Firm’s website (www.mayfirm.com/cab). Send the form along with a copy of your ride receipt to the firm, and it will reimburse you for up to $30.
This is the second time the firm has offered the program. The first time was Labor Day, May said, adding that it plans to offer the program every New Year’s Eve, Cinco de Mayo and Labor Day.
“We often see how DUIs and alcohol-related injuries affect people’s lives,” May said. “The less, the better.”
The May Firm serves San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Fresno counties.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
