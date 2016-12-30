Candle sparks fire at Paso Robles home

A candle burning too close to drapery sparked a fire in a Paso Robles home Friday afternoon, officials said.
At 12:24 p.m., firefighters from the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services responded to a house fire at 315 14th St., according to a news release.
When they arrived, they found light smoke coming from the back of the house. Paso Robles firefighters, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, kept the fire contained to a rear bedroom in the house.
Officials estimated the damage at about $5,000 worth of property, including some of the structure.
The occupants of the home were assisted out of the house by police officers before firefighters got there, the news release said. No one was hurt.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
