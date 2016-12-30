Bishop Peak hiker critically injured after fall, transferred for treatment

A hiker critically injured Thursday night after falling near the top of Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo was transferred to Stanford Hospital for treatment.
The 18-year-old man was injured around 5:27 p.m. after falling 25 to 30 feet near the top of the mountain, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department emergency personnel hiked up Bishop Peak to administer medical care, while a CHP helicopter provided light, according to Cal Fire Capt. Brent Lee.
Eventually, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter was used to lift the man off the mountain, according to Cal Fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire Copter 3 assisting hoisting Pt from Bishops Peak. Ground crews will be hiking back down to the base. pic.twitter.com/mxz0dburs4— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 30, 2016
The man was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to be stabilized, said Ron Yukelson, a hospital spokesman.
He was then taken to Stanford in a fixed-wing plane for further treatment, Yukelson said. The man was in critical condition at the time of his transfer.
Officials on Friday declined to release the man’s name, citing medical privacy concerns. Lisa Kim, a Stanford Health Care media relations specialist, said she could not provide information about the man without his name.
Tribune reporters Mark Powell, Lindsey Holden and Matt Fountain contributed to this story.
