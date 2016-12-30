16 things to do in SLO County on New Year’s Eve

Michael Annotti
1 to 4 p.m.
Singer-songwriter offering a positive vibe. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Complimentary; wine available for purchase. 805-227-4812.
Christmas at Hearst Castle
Today is the final day of this holiday season to experience The Castle all decked out for Christmas. Reservations are encouraged. Hearst Castle, Highway 1, San Simeon. $12 to $36. 800-444-4445 or www.hearstcastle.org.
New Year’s Eve celebration
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
A noontime celebration. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
New Year’s Eve concert
5 to 8:30 p.m.
Little Black Train & friends perform vintage fiddle tunes, blazing mandolin and songs of old-time Americana. Benefits Red Barn Community Music Series. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; potluck and jam session at 5 p.m.; concert at 6 p.m. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Donations accepted. 805-215-0306.
“Oz with Orchestra”
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Featuring Orchestra Novo and Michael Nowak. Cohan Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $75 to $120. 805-441-6688.
New Year’s Eve concert and bonfire
8 to 11 p.m.
Includes music by the JC Smith Band, a bonfire and refreshments such as doughnuts and hot cocoa. Downtown City Park, 11th and Park streets, Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3991.
A Tribute to Frank Sinatra New Year’s celebration
8:15 p.m. to midnight.
Concert and party includes food and entertainment. Allegretto Vineyard Resort, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $195 to $225. 805-459-6939.
New Year’s Eve with Donavon Frankenreiter
9 p.m.
All-ages concert; Shane Stoneman opens. Includes champagne toast, live painting by Forever Stoked. Fremont Theatre, 1025 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30 to $120. www.goodmedicinepresents.com.
’60s Rock and Roll New Year’s Eve Bash
5:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
Music by Unfinished Business and dinner by Giuseppe’s. South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $80. 805-431-3067.
Annual Fireman’s Ball
7 p.m.
Entertainment, food, auction and more. Carlton Hotel, 6005 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $50. 805-674-5833 or 805-470-3300.
“Clue — The Musical” New Year’s performance and celebration
7 p.m. to midnight.
Includes show, food, wine and entertainment Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main S., Cambria. $120, $230 per couple. 805-924-1219.
Boogie Into 2017 with The Cliffnotes
8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Blues. Otter Rock Cafe, 885 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1420.
Stereo Chickens
9 p.m. to midnight.
Americana featuring blend of country, bluegrass, folk and gospel. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Suite 5, Morro Bay. 805-772-8388.
Havana Nights at the Cigar Factory New Year’s Eve Party
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dance under the stars to a live performance by the Zongo All-Stars. Includes Cuban-inspired appetizers, cocktails and a complimentary champagne toast. Novo Restaurant, 726 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $75. 805-543-3986.
New Year’s Eve Dance Party
9 p.m.
Featuring Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics. Chumash Casino Resort, Highway 246, Santa Ynez. Free. 805-686-3805. www.chumashcasino.com.
New Year’s Eve with the Shawn Clark Family Band
10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $15 presale, $20 door. 805-540-5243.
