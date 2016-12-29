5 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 30

Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
3:30 p.m.
Learn local history while walking the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for wind/weather and bring binoculars. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Adventures with Nature: Snakes, Lizards and Bugs, Oh My!
2 p.m.
Live specimens and information about them. Specimens can be handled and passed around. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Free. 1 to 2 hours. 805-772-2694 or www.ccspa.info.
“Clue — The Musical”
7:30 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-3877.
“The Peace Library”
An exhibition of handmade books by artists and community members. Also featured is wearable art and peace-themed functional craft made from recycled materials. Through Jan. 28. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. 805-547-0278.
Coastal Discover Center
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Interactive exhibits and educational programs highlighting cultural and natural history of San Simeon, California State Parks and Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Highway 1 and San Simeon Road, San Simeon. 805-927-6575.
