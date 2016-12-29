Want a say in Pismo Beach decisions? Think about joining one of these boards

If you’ve ever considered getting involved in Pismo Beach decision-making, now might be the time: The city has 11 vacancies on its advisory boards and commissions and is looking for applicants for 2017.
The city is looking for new representatives on the following boards:
- Conference and Visitors Bureau and Lodging Business Improvement District Board: 2 seats
- Parking Advisory Committee: 2 seats
- Parks, Recreation and Beautification Commission: 3 seats
- Planning Commission: 3 seats
- Traffic Safety Committee: 1 seat
Most of the groups require that members be residents and registered voters of Pismo Beach, though non-residents may be eligible for certain specialized seats if they meet specific criteria. All terms run two years from March 1, 2017, to Feb. 28, 2018. Members are eligible for a stipend.
Interested parties should apply by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Interviews will be held with the City Council in February.
To apply, submit applications to the Pismo Beach City Clerk’s Office in person or by mail, at 760 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach. Applications can also be faxed to 805-773-7006 or emailed to City Clerk Erica Inderlied at einderlied@pismobeach.org. For more information, call Inderleid at 805-773-4657.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
