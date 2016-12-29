More than 1,000 register for Women’s March in SLO

More than 1,000 people have registered to join in a local version of the Women’s March planned in Washington, D.C., for the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, organizers say.
The march in San Luis Obispo is set for Jan. 21, starting at 10 a.m. at Mitchell Park.
It’s part of a national and international movement for “women, men, and children who stand for human rights, civil liberties, diversity, and compassion for our shared humanity.” Hundreds of similar events will take place on the same day across the nation.
Some city streets will be closed for the event, and San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell will address the audience. Cantrell is a scholar of the U.S. Constitution and an advocate for the protection of civil rights, according to organizers.
“People want to rally constructively in the name of justice, kindness and diversity,” said Terry Parry, a co-organizer of the local event.
Co-organizer Dawn Addis said the “San Luis Obispo march is the only one between Santa Cruz and Los Angeles. We encourage people to come together, in unity, to share their voice in terms of what they are marching for what they stand for, what they demand in terms of women’s and human rights.”
To register, go to www.womensmarchslo.com. Registration is free, but online donations are being accepted to help cover expenses such as the cost of street closures.
Comments