The Year in Photos: SLO County, 2016

JANUARY: A fisherman casts his line into the stormy surf north of Morro Rock on Jan. 5, 2016.
JANUARY: High surf crashes into the rocky bluffs in north Shell Beach on Jan. 7, 2016, as powerful El Niño-driven storms lashed California.
JANUARY: A pair of sea otters nap side by side inside the Morro Bay Harbor on Jan. 3, 2016.
JANUARY: Laurie Gage and Dave King just installed these signs supporting the creation of a water district in the North County on Jan. 29, 2016. The signs were on San Marcos Road between Paso Robles and San Miguel. The water district measure failed.
JANUARY: Pirate Michael Peltzer carries cousin William Peltzer as Cayucos marks New Year’s Day 2016 with the 36th annual Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip.
FEBRUARY: Goalkeeper Eislee Sooner (in orange), Olivia Ortiz (left) and Elena Kraemer celebrate a CIF playoff win on penalty kicks on Feb. 23, 2016.
MARCH: Capt. Harry Moyer of San Luis Obispo was a pilot during World War II and is still flying at the age of 95. Here he stands with his 1964 Mooney, named “Gaby” after his wife, on March 29, 2016.
APRIL: Donna and Greg France, farmers and project owners, stand where Nipomo housing was under construction and intended for farmworkers April 7, 2016. One house was struck by an arsonist, destroying one unit and damaging another.
MAY: Gail Lafferty and Stephen Orco, both 80, got married at Courtney’s House in Templeton on May 7, 2016. For Lafferty, it was her first marriage.
MAY: The Amgen Tour of California speeds along Highway 1 one mile north of Cayucos on May 18, 2016.
MAY: Jared Springer and his date, Gigi Greene, were named king and queen at his make-up prom May 27, 2016, at Mountainbrook Church in San Luis Obispo. Springer, who collapsed in 2014 because of a brain tumor and was forced to use a wheelchair after breaking his hip, was barred from the Arroyo Grande High School prom earlier that month because of a school absence policy and a missing medical release form. The district later apologized, and the community rallied to put on the special event for Springer.
MAY: The San Luis Obispo High School baseball team celebrates a walk-off single from freshman Brooks Lee in a dramatic playoff win at home over Segerstrom High on May 20, 2016.
MAY: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallies supporters during a campaign stop May 28 at Santa Maria High School.
MAY: Bill Nye, nationally famous for his popular TV show on science, takes a selfie at Cal Poly before talking to students about the mission of the Planetary Society on May 23, 2016. He was in town to talk about the LightSail spacescraft.
JUNE: Gerald Lindemulder holds the American flag and Ryan Miller carries the Rainbow flag as they lead marchers to Mission Plaza on June 13, 2016. The members of the San Luis Obispo Gay and Lesbian Alliance marched in support of the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead.
JUNE: North County residents were concerned about a massive removal of oak trees making way for a vineyard in June 2016. Estate Vineyards LLC, a subsidiary of multinational The Wonderful Company, received a stop-work order for a rural parcel west of Paso Robles where hundreds of oak trees were removed and large amounts of earth-moving stripped the landscape. The removal led to local boycotts of Wonderful Company products, including Justin Wines.
JULY: Thousands turned out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Cayucos, kicking off the festivities with the annual sand sculpture contest before a parade filled Ocean Avenue with red, white and blue. Pictured here is the parade entry from Mutt and Jeff’s Pig Farm, as a crowd favorite.
JULY: Dante Garcia Mora, a Cambria teen belonging to the Coast Union FFA, drowned at Lake Nacimento on July 29, 2016. Here, a group of his friends huddle around his hog at the livestock barn at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
JULY: A protest against Phillips 66’s oil-by-rail plan was held at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on July 9, 2016. Protesters marched with signs down Santa Barbara Street toward the Amtrak station. The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission voted 3-2 on Oct. 5, 2016, to reject the plan, which would have allowed for a 1.3-mile rail spur from the Nipomo Mesa refinery to the main rail line to receive crude oil by train.
JULY: Fergie performs at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 22, 2016.
AUGUST: A helicopter flies past Hearst Castle on its way to fight the Chimney Fire on Aug. 20, 2016.
AUGUST: An air tanker flies in front of a plume of smoke rising from the southwest front of the Chimney Fire near Lake Nacimiento on Aug. 18, 2016.
AUGUST: An air tanker drops flame retardant on the Chimney Fire in August 2016.
AUGUST: People gathered to cheer the firefighters on 24th Street in front of Rite Aid and Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles on Aug. 27, 2016. Crews were leaving Paso Robles en route to the Chimney Fire near Lake Nacimiento.
AUGUST: A humpback whale dives in the waters off Morro Bay on Aug. 25, 2016.
AUGUST: Atascadero’s Tysen Delkener is fired up after scoring the Greyhounds’ first touchdown against Foothill during a non-conference game Aug. 26, 2016. Atascadero won 36-24.
AUGUST: Adelaida farmer David Osgood is in favor of a San Luis Obispo County oak tree ordinance — so long as it’s simple and gives farmers a healthy amount of freedom to use their land. Osgood is seen here Aug. 9, 2016.
SEPTEMBER: Isaac Lindsey holds the American flag at Templeton High School’s season-opening game against Strathmore on Sept. 2, 2016. One year earlier, Lindsey suffered a traumatic brain injury during a game. His mother has sued Templeton Unified School District, alleging that school officials failed to follow concussion protocol when her son was injured in the Sept. 18, 2015, game, collapsing on the sideline following a play that coaches said at the time didn’t appear to be helmet-to-helmet.
OCTOBER: Hundreds gathered Oct. 23, 2016, on the Morro Bay High School football field to honor the life of football coach and Grizzly Academy counselor Jim Atchison. Elizabeth Atchison is given a plaque in honor of her late husband, who was a football coach and Grizzly Academy counselor, by Grizzly Academy 1st Lt. Fermin Barbosa at a Celebration of Life Ceremony.
OCTOBER: Cal Poly’s Eric Kam tries to stop UCSB’s Noah Billingsley in Cal Poly’s loss to their rivals on Oct. 14, 2016.
OCTOBER: The 19th annual City to the Sea half-marathon starts in San Luis Obispo and ends in Pismo Beach. A 5K race (3.1 miles), takes place in Shell Beach starting at Dinosaur Caves Park, where runners jog along the coastline, through the neighborhood streets and back to the park. Since 1995, the City to the Sea half-marathon race has been organized to raise funds for the Cuesta College track and field and cross-country teams. The 2016 race was held Oct. 9.
OCTOBER: Weird Al Yankovic was inducted into Cal Poly’s inaugural media Hall of Fame on Oct. 15, 2016. Yankovic gets laughs at the podium and thanks Cal Poly for his education there.
OCTOBER: A group of friends dress in witch costumes and paddle board in the Morro Bay Harbor just for fun Oct. 30, 2016.
NOVEMBER: A long exposure captures the pastel tones of a sunset in Shell Beach on Nov. 25, 2016.
NOVEMBER: Hundreds of people marched in downtown San Luis Obispo on Nov. 12, 2016, in protest of Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.
NOVEMBER: Cal Poly hosts San Diego in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 26, 2016.
DECEMBER: Cal Fire firefighter Ryan Anderson stands by as the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, with support from Cal Fire, created a series of structure fires to train its newly hired firefighters on Dec. 13, 2016. The training came at the end of a 7-week Recruit Firefighter Academy for the new hires to teach them firefighting techniques in a real world setting.
DECEMBER: The Pismo Beach Pier Christmas tree right after sunset on Dec. 11, 2016.
