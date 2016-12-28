CHP identifies motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash

Officials on Wednesday identified the 27-year-old Santa Maria man killed in a South County motorcycle crash on Christmas Day.
Fabian Hernandez Americano sustained fatal injuries in a collision that occurred about 3:45 p.m. on westbound Los Berros Road near Stanton Street in rural Arroyo Grande, said Officer J.W. Townsen, a CHP spokesman.
Americano was traveling as the second motorcycle in a group of four when he accelerated his 2014 Kawasaki and drove into the 2004 Yamaha in front of him, according to a CHP news release.
The collision caused both drivers to lose control of their motorcycles. The front driver, Richard Tafolla, 27, of Santa Maria was thrown from his motorcycle and hit the road, causing a minor leg injury.
Americano veered north, hit a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle into a large metal fence post. Responding paramedics attempted CPR on Americano, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both riders were wearing helmets, according to the CHP.
The incident remains under investigation pending toxicology test results, Townsen said.
