Look out for SLO police staking out traffic ‘trouble spots’ this week

San Luis Obispo police will crack down on pedestrians or motorists disobeying the rules of the road Thursday, the department said in a news release.
Enforcement operations will be planned throughout the city, with a focus on “trouble spots” around town. Officers will be looking for any pedestrians or drivers doing things that could cause major injuries, such as speeding, making illegal turns, crossing the street illegally and failing to yield, according to the department.
The police department has investigated 50 collisions involving pedestrians in the past three years. Of that number, 48 resulted in injuries and two were fatal.
Comments