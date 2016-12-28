4 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Dec. 29

Adventures with Nature: Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
2 p.m.
A walk to Windy Cove below the Morro Bay Natural History Museum to learn about the plants, the mud and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Dress for weather and wear shoes that can get muddy. Meet at the “Nature Walk” sign in front of the museum. Easy, family-friendly walk. 1-2 hours. 805-772-2694 or www.ccspa.info.
Movie showing
3 p.m.
Rated-PG movie and popcorn. Call for title. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
CraftArt Market
Local artists present their art. Handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts. Fundraiser benefits the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art’s youth art education classes and local artists. Through Dec. 30. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St. 805-543-8562.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments