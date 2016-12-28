SLO warming center opening Thursday and Friday due to cold

The San Luis Obispo city warming center will open on Thursday and Friday at 43 Prado Road to those needing shelter from the cold weather.
The facility, located at the Prado Day Center, will offer client check-in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
Overnight guests at the sober facility will be provided a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal.
Those wishing to stay may arrive at any time during the night; however, once someone leaves, they may not return that night. Pets are allowed. Smoking is allowed in a designated area.
The warming center will close at 8 a.m., but clients may access the center’s other services starting at 8:30 a.m. The warming center may be activated on future dates, depending on weather conditions. For more information about nights of operation, call 549-6858.
The center also is seeking food donations to feed about 35 people, along with requested no-cook breakfast items, large trash bags, backpacks and sleeping bags, coffee and clothing, among other items. Donations can be dropped off at the center. For questions call 786-0617.
