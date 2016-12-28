Two 5.7 earthquakes, series of aftershocks hit near California-Nevada border

A series of earthquakes struck a remote area near the California/Nevada border early Wednesday.
Two magnitude 5.7 quakes centered near Hawthorne, Nevada struck at 12:18 and 12:22 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 5.5 quake was recorded at 1:13 a.m. More than two dozen smaller temblors, with magnitudes between 2.5 and 4.0, were reported over the next several hours.
The quakes were about 52 miles north of Mammoth Lakes and 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, according to the USGS.
Light shaking was reported from Lake Tahoe down to Yosemite National Park and Fresno.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Department in Hawthorne, Nevada, near the epicenter, says staffers felt both quakes, but they have not had any reports of injury or damage. The office says the quakes apparently did trigger burglar alarms at two businesses, and caused a rock slide that did not block a nearby highway.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
