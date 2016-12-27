Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 101 in SLO

A crash involving as many as five vehicles was blocking all lanes of southbound Highway 101 near Madonna Road on Tuesday night, according to the CHP.
The crash was called in at 7:01 p.m., according to the CHP incident information page.
At 7:15 p.m., the CHP reported that drivers were being diverted away from the scene at the Madonna Road off-ramp.
Traffic reportedly was backed up to Marsh Street, and tow trucks were using the highway’s center divider to reach the crash scene, according to the CHP.
