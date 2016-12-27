Power outages reported in Morro Bay, Los Osos

Update, 7:05 p.m.
PG&E said 293 people still were without power in Morro Bay on Tuesday night.
Thousands reportedly lost power earlier in the evening in both Morro Bay and Los Osos.
PG&E said it was investigating the cause.
This story will be updated at more information becomes available.
Original story:
Power outages were reported in Morro Bay and Los Osos on Tuesday night.
As of 6:24 p.m., more than 750 customers were still without power according to a PG&E outage map.
PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, on scene in Los Osos, wrote on Twitter that 471 of those customers were in Morro Bay.
Thousands more reportedly were without power earlier in the evening. At 5:45 p.m., Lindsey wrote on Twitter that crews were working to restore power to 4,331 customers.
PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage.
Power is expected to be restored by 7:45 p.m.
