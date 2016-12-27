Community rallies around Santa Maria family after house fire on Christmas

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street