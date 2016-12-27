5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Dec. 28

Adventures with Nature: Elephant Seals and Sharks
2 p.m.
There are thousands of 5,000-pound elephant seals putting on a great show on beaches near San Simeon all year long. Come learn about these amazing creatures and their relationship with sharks. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium, 20 State Park Road. Free. 1 hour.
Singer-songwriter night
8 to 10 p.m.
Open mic night for acoustic singer-songwriters. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.
Piedras Blancas Light Station Holiday Open House
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The light station is hosting a holiday-themed open house. The lighthouse, surrounding buildings and trail will be open. Reservations required. 805-924-1807.
Worldwide opal exhibit
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Display of more than 150 opals. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free to view. 805-748-4639.
Christmas at Hearst Castle
Only a few days left: The Castle gets all decked out for the holidays. Reservations are encouraged. Through Dec. 31. Hearst Castle, Highway 1, San Simeon. $12 to $36. 800-444-4445 or www.hearstcastle.org.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments