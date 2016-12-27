Cal Poly engineering dean leaving to take provost job at Chico State

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House Pause

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

0:33 Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:43 Man rescued after climbing Morro Rock

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:46 Famed pink chocolate returns to Madonna Inn

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building