Cal Poly engineering dean leaving to take provost job at Chico State

The dean of Cal Poly’s College of Engineering — who has worked to improve graduation rates, increase the percentage of the college’s female students, and encourage programs such as the new Cybersecurity Center — is leaving for a new role at Chico State University.
Cal Poly announced Tuesday that Debra Larson is taking a new position as provost and vice president of Chico State. She has served as the college’s dean since 2011, taking over for interim dean Erling Smith, who served for a year after the resignation of Mohammed Noori amid criticism of his leadership of the college.
Larson’s last day with Cal Poly will be Feb. 24, and she begins her new job at Chico State on March 1.
“Cal Poly’s College of Engineering is ranked among the best in the nation, and we thank Dr. Larson for her stewardship and leadership during her tenure,” Kathleen Enz Finken, Cal Poly’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “We wish her continued success in this next chapter of her career.”
No interim dean has yet been named. Enz Finken will meet with College of Engineering department heads and chairs, as well as other members of the campus community, before making a decision on Larson’s successor.
Larson sent an email to the college faculty on Tuesday, saying “together we have moved the college forward.”
“We’ve had many accomplishments,” Larson wrote. “When I started in fall 2011, the college was confused about its best path forward. We tackled the future by taking a first-things-first approach: rebuilding the business and culture of the college.”
Under Larson’s leadership, the college’s fundraising grew from about $4 million per year to a total of $15 million in 2015-16.
The college increased the four-year graduation rate from about 8 percent to nearly 31 percent, and its six-year graduation rate jumped from 64 percent to 71 percent.
When she first came aboard, women accounted for about 20 percent of first-time freshmen in the college; this year, 28 percent of first-time freshmen are women. Overall, about 23 percent of students in the college of 6,000 are women.
Larson established an annual strategic plan and worked with faculty on clarifying policies and practices around reviewing faculty and staff decisions, such as promotions and sabbaticals, calling it a “shared governance environment.”
“These things wouldn’t have happened unless the faculty and staff participated in the way they did,” Larson told The Tribune in a phone interview on Tuesday.
Larson also played an instrumental role in the opening of the campus’ Cyber Lab, which began offering classes in 2014, as part of the university’s cybersecurity initiative.
Prior to her tenure at Cal Poly, she served as chair, associate dean and associate vice provost during 17 years of service at Northern Arizona University. She also worked in the private sector as a civil engineer for more than a decade before her work at Northern Arizona.
“I believe I’m leaving the college in a place where its re-energized and looking to the future,” Larson said. “We have really made a lot of progress in student success.”
