Pismo allows pot-business ban to expire, but don’t expect to see shops any time soon

The marijuana urgency ordinance in Pismo Beach was short-lived.
At its meeting Dec. 20, the Pismo Beach City Council voted 3-2 in favor of extending the temporary marijuana business prohibition in the city but failed to reach the four-fifths approval needed to extend the emergency ordinance.
Councilman Erik Howell and Councilwoman Marcia Guthrie both voted against it.
“There is no urgency to this,” Howell said. “Recreational dispensaries are illegal now. They are illegal statewide until January 2018.”
Because it was not renewed, the urgency ordinance will expire Friday.
The council approved the initial urgency ordinance at its meeting Nov. 15 to ban manufacturing, processing, laboratory testing, labeling, storing and wholesale and retail distribution of cannabis, in response to the passage of Proposition 64, which legalized recreational marijuana.
Technically, cannabis-related businesses are not yet legal anywhere in California. Proposition 64 held specific restrictions that required all cannabis businesses to be licensed through the state, something that isn’t expected to happen until 2018.
The ordinance, which lasts for 45 days, was meant as a stop-gap while the city works to draft regulations for marijuana businesses. At the time, city attorney David Fleishman said the city already had several inquiries from those interested in opening cannabis businesses in town, and the measure was meant to act as a “safety measure” prohibiting those businesses until Pismo Beach has time to decide its stance on recreational marijuana.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
