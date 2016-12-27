Goleta teens save 3 men from drowning in canal near Highway 41

Two young women helped save the lives of three men Monday afternoon after one of them saw a vehicle crash into a canal through their rear-view mirror near Highway 41 and Newton Avenue, about 13 miles southwest of Lemoore.
California Highway Patrol said around 4:19 p.m., Goleta residents Emily Elmerick and Sydney Antles, both 19, were traveling to Fresno on Highway 41 when they saw a pickup truck submerge into the water and flip upside down.
Without hesitation, Antles said she dove into the cold water to save the drowning men while Elmerick called 911.
The women told officials that six to seven other witnesses pulled over and jumped into the water to help flip over the truck. Together they pulled out the two passengers and worked to rescue the driver, who was pinned inside the truck, said authorities.
By the time authorities arrived, CHP said, the victims were above water. The unidentified men suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
CHP said if it wasn’t for the courage of Elmerick and Antles, the victims would have died.
Both woman are students at UC Santa Barbara from the Santa Ynez Valley. Antles, the diver, told officials she is a journalism major at the university.
