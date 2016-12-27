Stretch of 101 in Santa Barbara County designated a state ‘scenic highway’

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art Pause

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:37 Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach

2:43 Man rescued after climbing Morro Rock

0:33 Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

0:46 Famed pink chocolate returns to Madonna Inn

1:16 A quick history of vehicles hitting Cal Poly's Highland Avenue bridge

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town