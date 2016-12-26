Local

4 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Dec. 27

Art Center activity: Tealight snowman decoration

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s art activity. Draw a smile and eyes on a tea light, add “earmuffs” and a “scarf,” and turn on the switch to see the nose light up. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5874.

Puppets: Bucket Monster

2 p.m.

Children’s activity. Learn who the “Bucket Monster” is, and learn about the critters that live in the tide pools. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 1 hour. 805-772-2694 or www.ccspa.info.

Andy Scott

6 to 8 p.m.

Guitarist. Cattlemen’s Lounge, Paso Robles Inn, 1103 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-2660.

Leslie Balleweg

“Once Upon a Dream.” Oil paintings explore the roles of perception and imagery in the creation of stories. Through Wednesday. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-542-9000.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

