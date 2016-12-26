SLOPD to host ‘PEACE’ talks to boost community relations

Beginning in January, the San Luis Obispo Police Department will host a three-part series of “PEACE” talks, or two-hour discussions meant to improve communication and understanding between police officers and the community.
The Police Education and Community Engagement (PEACE) program will focus on topics including what it’s like to police a community, protocols for officer use of force, body cameras and policies regarding “sensitive issues,” according to a city news release.
In announcing the program, the department said that nationwide, “highly publicized negative interactions between police and the public that often result from miscommunication and misunderstanding have escalated.” Many police agencies across the country are creating community programs and hosting public workshops to counteract the trend.
Each of the talks will be hosted by police Chief Deanna Cantrell and other members of the department with other subject matter experts speaking on the theme of that evening’s discussion.
“Both members of the public and police officers want to be treated with respect, dignity and fairness,” Cantrell said. “Over the next several months, we plan to get to know our community better, and the community will get to know us so we understand where we’re coming from when we interact.”
The PEACE program will hold its first session on Jan. 26 with a broad discussion on police-community relations. Two others have been scheduled: March 30 will include a discussion on use of force, and May 25 will include a question-and-answer-style panel of law enforcement professionals.
Topics for future discussions may include what follows an officer use of force, why police take the actions they do, how officers and the public can de-escalate situations and how using data can improve transparency.
The forums are one of several efforts underway by the department to promote positive relations with the community. The department said a new program called the Police and Community Together (PACT) program will soon partner police officers with residents to increase communication, and an Explorer program is being formed to encourage young people to consider a career in law enforcement.
In March, Cantrell submitted the department’s first-ever 5-Year Strategic Plan to the City Council. Among the priorieties were involving the public more, including creation of the youth program, a Volunteer Officer Program and the creation of a Citizen’s Academy.
Each PEACE Program discussion will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the French Hospital Education Pavilion at 1823 Johnson Avenue, Suite 218.
Seating is limited to 110 people, and those interested must sign up at goo.gl/CEkBPD to attend.
